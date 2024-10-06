The Rock Returns, Roman Reigns Pins Solo Sikoa (With A Family Assist) At WWE Bad Blood

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns defeated the Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in the main event of Bad Blood, with the help of a returning Jimmy Uso, and an appearance from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to end the show. The beginning of the match saw Rhodes and Fatu start off, with Rhodes unable to get Fatu off his feet. Reigns stepped in to the ring to fight for the first time since losing the title at WrestleMania 40 against Sikoa. The Bloodline were able to dominate for the beginning portion of the match, keeping Reigns and Rhodes apart from each other.

When Reigns and Sikoa were the legal men once again, Sikoa countered a Superman punch, and Reigns countered a Samoan Spike. Reigns connected with a second punch, only for Sikoa to kick out. Rhodes started to clear off the announce desk and sidestepped Fatu to send him through the barricade. Fatu was quickly back on his feet, but Rhodes fought him onto the desk before hitting a splash, sending him through it.

In the ring, Reigns hit a Superman Punch to Sikoa, but Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa appeared. Sikoa hit a spear off the distraction, but Reigns kicked out. A man in a black hoodie and bandana appeared before the Tongans, and was revealed to be a returning Uso who beat them down. Reigns hit a spear on a distracted Sikoa for the victory.

Reigns and Uso embraced and Reigns stared down Rhodes. The Bloodline started to beat down Rhodes in the ring as Uso and Reigns went up the ramp, but they decided to turn around and rescue the champion. That's when the Rock's music hit. He raised his eyebrow at the men in the ring, and made a countdown maneuver with his fingers before the show went off the air.