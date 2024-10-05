WWE Bad Blood Live Coverage 10/5 - Hell In A Cell Match, The Bloodline Faces Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Bad Blood" on October 5, 2024, coming to you live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia at a special main show start time of 6 PM ET!

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk look to put their issues to bed once and for all tonight as they collide in a Hell In A Cell Match. Not only did the two men meet in a tense verbal confrontation inside the Hell In A Cell cage surrounded by security guards this past Monday on "WWE Raw", but they each currently hold a win over each other with McIntyre defeating Punk at WWE SummerSlam on August 3 and Punk later getting his retribution when he emerged victorious over McIntyre in a Strap Match at WWE Bash In Berlin on August 31.

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu of The Bloodline will be going one-on-one with Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in tag team competition. Not only do Reigns and Rhodes have a storied history, but they've each had their fair share of issues with The Bloodline over the course of the past few months with Rhodes encountering the stable on numerous occasions over the course of the last several months and Sikoa assuming Reigns' position as "Tribal Chief".

Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio will be sequestered in a Shark Cage as his stablemate Liv Morgan will be putting the Women's World Championship on the line when she goes head-to-head with one half of the Terror Twins Rhea Ripley. Morgan and Ripley previously faced each other in the ring at SummerSlam in the former's last defense on WWE programming, with Dominik helping Morgan retain her title after he turned his back on Ripley.

Speaking of Judgment Day and The Terror Twins, Finn Balor and Damian Priest will be squaring off with one another. Similar to Ripley and Dominik, the former allies became bitter enemies at the Cleveland, Ohio Premium Live Event when Balor cost Priest the World Heavyweight Championship to current titleholder GUNTHER.

Nia Jax will be putting the WWE Women's Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Michin in a Street Fight on the August 30 edition of "SmackDown" as she defends against Bayley. Although Bayley and Naomi defeated Jax and Tiffany Stratton in a Tornado Tag Team Match two weeks ago on "SmackDown" by simultaneously pinning the latter in the hopes of getting a title shot, Bayley defeated Naomi in a Number One Contenders match the following week.

We are live! Michael Cole and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as the hosts of Bad Blood, Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair are waiting in the ring to welcome fans to the show. The trio then announce that Hell In A Cell will be kicking off tonight's show before Drew McIntyre and CM Punk make their way down to the ring.