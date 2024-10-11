WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 10/11 - Women's Tag Team And United States Title Matches, Roman Reigns Appears

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on October 11, 2024, coming to you live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina!

Following a backstage encounter between them this past Tuesday on "WWE NXT", Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will be putting the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against "NXT" stars and Meta-Four members Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. Legend and Jackson previously unsuccessfully challenged for the Women's Tag Team Championship when Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn during Night One of the "NXT" Great American Bash special back in July.

Advertisement

Following his successful defense of the United States Championship against Andrade on the September 20 edition of "SmackDown", LA Knight will be putting his title on the line once again tonight as he goes one-on-one with Carmelo Hayes. Knight, Andrade, and Hayes have encountered each other a handful of times over the course of the past several weeks as the latter two men continue to battle it out in their Best Of Seven Series.

Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at WWE Bad Blood this past Saturday after the returning Jimmy Uso appeared to even the odds when Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa interfered in the match. Following Reigns and Rhodes' victory, The Rock then appeared to confront the two men. In light of such events, Reigns will be making an appearance on tonight's show.

Advertisement