WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Live Coverage - 12/14/2024: Cody Vs. KO, Inaugural Women's US Champion, More
For the first time since 2008, WWE is presenting the famous Saturday Night's Main Event from Uniondale, NY's Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The show is set to be simulcast on Peacock and NBC at 8pm ET.
The show will be headlined by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defending his title against former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will also be putting his title on the line against Finn Balor and Damian Priest, who seem more interested in settling their bad blood with each other than winning the title. Liv Morgan will put her WWE Women's World Championship on the line against Iyo Sky, and Michin and Chelsea Green will compete to determine who will be the first-ever WWE Women's United States Champion. Plus Sami Zayn will face Drew McIntyre in a grudge match.
SNME Kicks Off With The Body and Pat McAfee
Pyro explodes through the Uniondale Coliseum, revealing an LED set reminiscent of the old WWF neon entrance. Videos show Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens arriving at the arena. Damage CTRL is shown. Damian Priest is shown walking down an aisle. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are shown with their tag titles. Gunther arrives with his title. Back in the arena, Jesse Ventura is welcomed to the event.
Ventura runs down the card and says that he didn't think Cody Rhodes was Dusty Rhodes's son due to Cody's physique and his ego. Pat McAfee's music plays and McAfee makes his entrance to join Michael Cole at commentary.
Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn
Zayn blindsided McIntyre to little avail. McIntyre quickly takes control and tosses Zayn around. Zayn dodges an attack in the corner and pummels McIntyre. Zayn sends McIntyre to the floor. Zayn hits an Arabian Press to the floor, wiping out McIntyre. Back in the ring and McIntyre is chopping away at Zayn. Zayn dumps McIntyre back to the floor.
Zayn goes for a plancha but McIntyre catches him and throws him across the announce table. We head to commercial.
Back from commercial, and McIntyre is keeping his dominance against Zayn. Zayn begins to fight back and levels McIntyre with an Axe Handle. McIntyre gets sent into the post. Zayn sets up for the Helluva Kick but McIntyre counters. McIntyre hits a Spinebuster for a nearfall. McIntyre hits a Deadlift Sitout Powerbomb for a nearfall. McIntyre drags Zayn to his feet and then sets him up on the top rope. Zayn fights out of an Avalanche Air Raid Crash and hits a Sunset Flip Powerbomb for a nearfall.
McIntyre fights out of a Blue Thunder Bomb attempt and hits a Glasgow Kiss. Zayn struggles to his feet and counters a Claymore. Zayn hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Both men fight to their feet. McIntyre evades Zayn and comes back with a Claymore for the pinfall.
WINNER: Drew McIntyre
Backstage, Liv Morgan is shown, flanked by Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez, heading to gorilla position for her match.
Women's World Title
Women's World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Iyo Sky
This show is in progress please refresh the page for the latest up-to-date results.