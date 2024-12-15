WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Live Coverage - 12/14/2024: Cody Vs. KO, Inaugural Women's US Champion, More

Pyro explodes through the Uniondale Coliseum, revealing an LED set reminiscent of the old WWF neon entrance. Videos show Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens arriving at the arena. Damage CTRL is shown. Damian Priest is shown walking down an aisle. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are shown with their tag titles. Gunther arrives with his title. Back in the arena, Jesse Ventura is welcomed to the event.

Ventura runs down the card and says that he didn't think Cody Rhodes was Dusty Rhodes's son due to Cody's physique and his ego. Pat McAfee's music plays and McAfee makes his entrance to join Michael Cole at commentary.

Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

Zayn blindsided McIntyre to little avail. McIntyre quickly takes control and tosses Zayn around. Zayn dodges an attack in the corner and pummels McIntyre. Zayn sends McIntyre to the floor. Zayn hits an Arabian Press to the floor, wiping out McIntyre. Back in the ring and McIntyre is chopping away at Zayn. Zayn dumps McIntyre back to the floor.

Zayn goes for a plancha but McIntyre catches him and throws him across the announce table. We head to commercial.

Back from commercial, and McIntyre is keeping his dominance against Zayn. Zayn begins to fight back and levels McIntyre with an Axe Handle. McIntyre gets sent into the post. Zayn sets up for the Helluva Kick but McIntyre counters. McIntyre hits a Spinebuster for a nearfall. McIntyre hits a Deadlift Sitout Powerbomb for a nearfall. McIntyre drags Zayn to his feet and then sets him up on the top rope. Zayn fights out of an Avalanche Air Raid Crash and hits a Sunset Flip Powerbomb for a nearfall.

McIntyre fights out of a Blue Thunder Bomb attempt and hits a Glasgow Kiss. Zayn struggles to his feet and counters a Claymore. Zayn hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Both men fight to their feet. McIntyre evades Zayn and comes back with a Claymore for the pinfall.

WINNER: Drew McIntyre

Backstage, Liv Morgan is shown, flanked by Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez, heading to gorilla position for her match.