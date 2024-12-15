Cody Rhodes Wears 'Winged Eagle' WWE Title To SNME, Retains Championship In Main Event

Cody Rhodes retained the Undisputed WWE Championship over Kevin Owens in the main event of Saturday Night's Main Event. Owens was challenging Rhodes for the second time during his 252-day reign, having previously fallen in their Bash In Berlin clash in August, but this time was different given the animosity that had been building since October. Owens came into the bout with an aggressive focus to follow suit, while Rhodes entered more jovially, carrying the famed "Winged Eagle" WWE Championship belt for one night only — though he ultimately matched his opponent's brutality when all was said and done.

As Owens took the fight to the outside and up onto the announcer's desk, Rhodes responded with an RKO onto it, following through back in the ring with a Cody Cutter for a near-fall. Owens responded with a fisherman buster off of the top rope, similarly drawing a near-fall before the pair exchanged finisher attempts and subsequent escapes.

The match saw two referees inadvertently incapacitated; the first of which cost Owens the win as he delivered a Stunner and got the visual pin with no one to make the count, while the second provided the opening for his demise in the match. Owens brought a steel chair into the ring and sought to use it against Rhodes, swinging and missing as Rhodes delivered a Cody Cutter, followed by Cross Rhodes onto the steel chair for the pinfall and title retention.