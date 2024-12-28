WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 12/27 - Six Woman Tag Match, Nick Aldis Speaks On Kevin Owens & Cody Rhodes

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on December 27, 2024, coming to you live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida!

WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax will be joining forces with Candice LeRae and Women's Money In The Bank holder Tiffany Stratton to square off with Bayley and reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi in a Six Woman Tag Team Match. Jax and LeRae were ultimately unsuccessful in dethroning Belair and Naomi during last week's edition of "SmackDown" despite Stratton's presence at ringside in the closing moments of the bout.

Cody Rhodes retained the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 14 by cracking a chair across his spine after the referee of the match had been taken out. Enraged by the loss, Owens stormed up the ramp to the back, but reemerged at ringside to deliver a package piledriver to Rhodes. Following such events, "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis will be appearing on tonight's show to speak about the incident and the recent ongoings between the two men.

Speaking of Saturday Night's Main Event, Chelsea Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion at the television special when she emerged victorious over Michin, having defeated Bianca Belair and Blair Davenport in a First Round Triple Threat Match and Bayley in a semifinals match. Tonight, she will be hosting a celebration for the occasion.