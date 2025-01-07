The Rock Kicks Off WWE Raw Netflix Debut With Speech Acknowledging Cody Rhodes

Finally, "WWE Raw" is on Netflix, and finally, "The Rock" is back in Los Angeles.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson opened up the red brand's highly anticipated debut on Netflix, and offered some choice words for the Los Angeles crowd: a crowd that Johnson credited as the largest entry gate in the history of WWE. He spoke highly of WWE's historic broadcasting move, and highlighted the increase of accessibility for WWE programming. He extended his gratitude to Ted Sarandos, the CEO of Netflix, and proceeded to go down the line of WWE Superstars he wanted to acknowledge.

Johnson's list of gratitude turned heads of those aware of his most recent WrestleMania program. Current WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes was at the top of Johnson's list of acknowledgements, despite their intense feud leading up to WrestleMania 40. It seems as if Johnson was not operating as "The Final Boss" persona, despite what his possession of the People's Championship might have implied, but rather as himself. Rhodes, who was sitting in the front row behind the commentary table, accepted his gratitude.

Johnson also acknowledged Roman Reigns, who was scheduled to go on immediately after in his Tribal Combat match against Solo Sikoa. After saying he would watch their match "closely," "The Rock" beckoned the crowd to smell just what he was cooking before he made his exit. Johnson shared a friendly handshake with Rhodes as he exited the ring.