Jacob Fatu Rips US Title From LA Knight, Wins First WWE Singles Belt At WrestleMania

Jacob Fatu is the new WWE United States Champion after defeating LA Knight clean in the middle of the ring, without help from Solo Sikoa or any other Bloodline members, during night one of WrestleMania 41. Fatu fought his way into his first WrestleMania by defeating Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing Match. Knight fought hard to retain his championship, but in the end, it wasn't enough to put away "The Samoan Werewolf."

Knight started off the match by getting Fatu in the corner to try and beat him down. He attempted a quick BFT, but Fatu countered and hit a Samoan Drop on the champion. Knight got in another flurry of offense when he attempted to take out Fatu's legs, then sent him into the ring post shoulder-first. Fatu dodged another BFT and got Knight into the corner for multiple hip attacks. Fatu went to the top for a Swanton Bomb and connected, but Knight kicked out.

Fatu attempted a moonsault, but Knight caught him midair with a BFT. Fatu was able to get a hand on the rope to break the count. Fatu followed Knight to the top rope and hit a Samoan Drop, followed by two moonsaults. Fatu pinned Knight to become United States Champion, his first singles title in WWE.