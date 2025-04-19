WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One Results 4/19 - Punk, Reigns & Rollins Square Off, World Heavyweight Title Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One on April 19, 2025, coming to you live from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada at a special start time of 7 PM ET!

Roman Reigns will be colliding with CM Punk and his former Shield stablemate Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match. Rollins and Punk have had no shortage of issues with one another over the course of the last several months, with Reigns getting involved after a brawl broke out between him, Rollins, and Punk when they had all been eliminated from the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble at WWE Royal Rumble on February 1. Things have only intensified between them since, meeting in a number of heated verbal confrontations with one another across "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown".

GUNTHER will be putting the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Jey Uso. Although Jey initially secured the opportunity to challenge GUNTHER for his title at WrestleMania by winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, things became personal between the two men after GUNTHER forced Jey to watch as he attacked Jey's twin brother Jimmy Uso on the March 31 episode of "Raw". Jey has since vowed to seek his retribution against GUNTHER and make his family watch as he does to him what he did to Jimmy.

Tiffany Stratton will be putting the WWE Women's Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Nia Jax via disqualification on the February 14 episode of "SmackDown" as she defends against the winner of the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Charlotte Flair. Stratton and Flair have encountered one another in a series of verbal confrontations both in person and via satellite.

LA Knight will be putting the United States Championship on the line against Jacob Fatu in his first defense since retaining against Shinsuke Nakamura at a March 30 Live Event. Fatu secured the right to challenge Knight after he defeated Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing Number One Contenders match on the April 4 episode of "SmackDown". Another title will also be up for grabs tonight, as New Day challenge The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship. Although Kingston and Woods hold a win over Ivar and Erik on the April 7 edition of "Raw" whilst challenging them for their title, the win came via disqualification.

Jade Cargill looks to exact her retribution against former best friend Naomi when the two collide with one another head-to-head. Cargill took Naomi out of the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber when she blindsided her with an attack after finding out she had taken her out of action for a number of weeks, with Naomi later confirming herself as the assailant.

Additionally, El Grande Americano will be returning to action as he squares off with Rey Mysterio of LWO. As LWO have been looking to unmask Americano suspecting that the man under the mask is Chad Gable, Americano has scored wins over Dragon Lee in singles competition on the March 24 episode of "Raw" and Lee, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde in a Six Man Tag Team Match when he joined forces with Gable's American Made stablemates Julius Creed and Brutus Creed on April 7.