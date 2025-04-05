Jacob Fatu To Challenge For US Title At WWE WrestleMania After SmackDown LMS Victory

Despite taking a beating that sent him crashing through the ring barricade and through several tables from high off a stack of road cases, Jacob Fatu was the Last Man Standing in a match against Braun Strowman on "WWE SmackDown." With the victory, Fatu is going to his first WrestleMania to take on LA Knight for the United States Championship.

Fatu handed Strowman his first Last Man Standing loss after sending him through a table set up in the corner of the ring with a hip attack after the pair brawled outside of the ring and into the crowd. Strowman was almost to his feet, but couldn't quite get there before the referee counted to 10 and Fatu was declared victorious.

Fatu and Strowman have been feuding since Fatu attempted to take out "The Monster Among Men" on an episode of "SmackDown" shortly after Strowman joined the blue brand's roster with numerous hip attacks. "The Samoan Werewolf" left Strowman bloodied after their match at Saturday Night's Main Event in January, then hit him with multiple moonsaults for good measure.