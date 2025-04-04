WWE SmackDown Results 4/4 - Two Number One Contenders Matches, CM Punk, Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns Appear

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on April 4, 2025, coming to you live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois!

LA Knight will be finding out who his next challenger for the United States Championship is tonight, as Jacob Fatu collides with rival Braun Strowman in a Number One Contenders Match. Fatu and Strowman have become no strangers to one another over the course of the past few weeks as they both have been looking to dethrone Knight as the titleholder, facing each other in a series of singles and tag team matches. Things culminated during last week's edition of "SmackDown" when Fatu interfered in a United States Championship match between Knight and Strowman to cause a disqualification and Strowman's chance to win the title.

Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin of The Motor City Machine Guns look to get one step closer to regaining the WWE Tag Team Championship as they square off with #DIY's Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano in a Number One Contenders Match to determine who will next be challenging The Street Profits. The Profits previously dethroned #DIY as titleholders on the March 14 edition of "SmackDown", and had their first defense last week then they retained against Pretty Deadly.

Before they face off at WWE WrestleMania 41 in a Triple Threat Match, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns will all be making appearances on tonight's show with something on their mind to share. The three men made their Las Vegas, Nevada match official last week when they put pen-to-paper with the contract as they traded verbal exchanges with one another, with Paul Heyman revealing to Punk that the match would be main evening one night of the Premium Live Event despite the latter making it clear that the former was still indebted in a favor to him.

Naomi will be competing in her first official match since coming up short in a Six Woman Tag Team Match on the February 28 episode of "WWE SmackDown" as she takes on B-Fab. While B-Fab looked to support ally Michin at ringside last week when she took on Charlotte Flair, Naomi took her out on the entrance ramp until Jade Cargill came to her aid and Naomi retreated through the crowd.

Additionally, Rey Fenix will be competing in his first ever match in WWE against an opponent who has yet to be named.