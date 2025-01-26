Jacob Fatu Technically Loses But Leaves Braun Strowman In A Bloody Heap On WWE SNME

Braun Strowman made the move to Friday nights courtesy of WWE's new transfer window, and sought to cement his place on "WWE SmackDown" at the cost of Jacob Fatu. As a result, two of the blue brand's largest powerhouses clashed in the ring at Saturday Night's Main Event, but while Strowman technically got the win, only "The Samoan Werewolf" walked out of the ring on both feet.

Strowman and Fatu went blow-for-blow with each other for the entire match, but Strowman easily used his size to overwhelm Fatu. Strowman took a ride on the Strowman Express to shoulder tackle Fatu into the barricade, and a second Strowman Express attempt sent Fatu barelling over the announce table. Things unraveled for Strowman when a third Strowman Express delivery allowed for Fatu to deliver an impressive Samoan Drop onto the announce table.

Fatu became unhinged as he tossed Strowman's gargantuan frame back into the ring. Fatu nailed Strowman with a series of his own, pummeling his opponent's head in the bottom turnbuckle with several consecutive hip attacks. The referee attempted to pump the breaks on Fatu's rampage, but "The Samoan Werewolf" threw the official out of the ring to continue his assault onto Strowman. With the official out of the ring, Fatu retrieved a steel chair, and the match was officially called off as WWE officials flooded the ring. Strowman's face was shown covered in blood as Fatu landed a total of three Moonsaults onto his battered frame, and the segment ended with Fatu being escorted to the back by fellow Bloodline member Tama Tonga as Strowman struggled to sit up. While Strowman technically won the match via disqualification, the post-match assault left it unclear when he will resume in-ring activity.