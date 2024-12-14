Braun Strowman Returns To WWE SmackDown Via 'Transfer Portal,' Beats Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes was defeated in quick fashion by a returning Braun Strowman on "WWE SmackDown," and commentary noted that Strowman was the first star in the "transfer window" to switch brands. Hayes' mystery opponent had been teased throughout the day, and he told General Manager Nick Aldis backstage that he was going to make quick work of whoever it was before heading down to the ring. He looked stunned when Strowman's music hit.

Hayes attempted to get Strowman off his feet to start off the match, but didn't get far. He dodged a move from the "Monster Among Men," and Strowman went-shoulder first into the ring post. Hayes was able to knock him to the mat to get in a short flurry of offense. Strowman kicked out at one, and Hayes went to the top rope, but got caught. Strowman hit a running power slam for his first victory since suffering a groin injury back in October.