WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 12/13 - Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens Meet, Women's US Title Tournament Semi-Finals Matches

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on December 13, 2024, coming to you live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut!

One night out from squaring off with each other for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, titleholder Cody Rhodes and his challenger Kevin Owens will be coming face-to-face with each other one last time. After Rhodes defeated Chad Gable in the main event of last week's edition of "SmackDown", Owens blindsided him with an attack and targeted his ankle which Gable had worn down during the match.

With the finals of the Women's United States Championship Tournament set for tomorrow night, the two competitors who will battle it out to become the inaugural titleholder will be revealed tonight as Chelsea Green goes one-on-one with Bayley while Tiffany Stratton collides with Michin in a pair of semi-finals matches. Green defeated Bianca Belair and Blair Davenport in a Triple Threat First Round match to secure her spot in the semi-finals, while Bayley defeated Candice LeRae and B-Fab, Stratton emerged victorious over Naomi and Elektra Lopez, and Michin beat Lash Legend and Piper Niven.

Carmelo Hayes will be competing in his first match on "SmackDown" since coming up short against Cody Rhodes on the November 29 edition of the show when he faces a mystery opponent. While the identity of Hayes' opponent has yet to be revealed, "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis did reveal in a video posted to WWE's X page running down the card for tonight's show that they were the newest addition to the brand.

Additionally, Solo Sikoa will be taking on LA Knight after the former and his Bloodline stablemates left Knight and Andrade laid out in the ring while they were in the midst of a verbal confrontation with each other and United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.