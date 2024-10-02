Braun Strowman Reportedly Injured During WWE Raw Last Monster Standing Match

According to reports, WWE star Braun Strowman suffered a legitimate injury this Monday during "WWE Raw." Facing Bronson Reed in a Last Monster Standing match, Strowman got the win with help from a returning Seth Rollins but may have landed on the shelf himself, according to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer.

Advertisement

"I did get it confirmed," Alvarez said on the most recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Live." Noting that the match was "awesome," Alvarez then described the spot in which the injury took place. "Braun Strowman got hit by Bronson Reed with a Samoan Drop. Braun Strowman grabbed his thigh/groin area, and then they were gonna do a spot where he knocked Bronson Reed off the apron through some chairs. And man, this guy starts running, and I knew immediately this guy's hurt."

Noting that Strowman doesn't typically move too quickly, Alvarez said that he was unable to walk the ropes and was, instead, "limping the ropes." "[Strowman] knocks [Reed] off the apron and there was a long period where he just kind of laid there in the corner and the ref's furiously communicating with the back. He may have torn his groin is what it's looking like. We don't have an update now. That's certainly what they thought [Monday]."

Advertisement

Rollins' involvement in the end of the match — he delivered the Stomp to Reed on the steel rings steps — is not without irony, given that he was Reed's initial victim in his recent rampage. Rollins was reportedly written off TV with a legit injury and was absent for nearly two months. Strowman's current run comes after taking more than a year in between matches, having undergone neck surgery in 2023 and returning on the April 29 edition of "WWE Raw."