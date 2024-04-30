Braun Strowman Returns On WWE Raw, Confronts Logan Paul & NFL Star Patrick Mahomes

"The Monster Among Men" has returned to WWE after being on the shelf for almost a year, due to a serious neck injury that required fusion surgery. Braun Strowman was drafted to "WWE Raw" during Night Two of the WWE Draft, going to the red brand in the second round. Strowman was last seen on WWE television at the beginning of May 2023, when he was seemingly being poised for a tag team push alongside Ricochet.

Advertisement

Strowman was not just drafted on "Raw," but also appeared to help Jey Uso against United States Champion Logan Paul and The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. Paul and friend and streamer IShowSpeed announced the second round picks before Paul headed to the ring, cutting a promo on Uso before Balor and McDonagh showed up, entering the ring while Uso's back was turned. As The Judgment Day's Irish contingent beat down Uso, Paul headed ringside to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who had been seen greeting Paul at the beginning of the show. Paul took Mahomes' three Super Bowl rings and tried to attack Uso while wearing them, but hit McDonagh instead.

As the men looked at each other in the ring following Paul's mistake, Paul and Balor looked to team up on Uso. Strowman's music then hit and he stormed down to the ring. The former Wyatt Family member chased Paul out of the ring and delivered a chokeslam to Balor. He then got in the face of Mahomes at ringside, who was flanked by two Chiefs linemen, but was calmed down by Uso before things got physical.

Advertisement