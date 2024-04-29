WWE Raw Live Coverage 4/29 - 2024 WWE Draft Continues, Huge Six Man Tag Team Match & More

Lynch says "The Man" has come around to Kansas City, then says it's where "The Man" was born. She recalls standing on the steps of the T-Mobile Center after Nia Jax broke her nose, and says she's standing in the ring nearly six years later still saying the same thing. She says with Night Two of the draft, a whole new division is waiting around the corner. She says her instinct is to hold her Women's World Championship tight and never let it go, but titles are meant to be defended. She says a new Number One Contender must be found.

Liv Morgan's music hits, and she makes her way down to the ring. She says if Lynch is looking for a new Number One Contender, she's there. She says the last thing she wanted was for Lynch to hand her a title opportunity, but she feels as though Lynch owes her one. She says Lynch is only the new titleholder because she did what Lynch couldn't. She says it's the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour, and the endgame was always going to be her. She promises not to stop until she has everything she wants. Lynch agrees that she wouldn't be holding the Women's World Championship if she didn't attack Ripley, but reminds her she'd be holding the title if it wasn't for her.

Nia Jax's music hits, and she makes her way down to the ring. She says she dominated both Lynch and Morgan in the Battle Royal last week, and while she should be the new titleholder, but they teamed up to make sure she wasn't. She says since it's her last night on "Raw" tonight before she leaves for "SmackDown", she's taking one thing with her.

Morgan lands a dropkick on Jax to send her crashing off the apron. She tells Jax that she accepts the Number One Contenders match challenge she was about to issue to her.

