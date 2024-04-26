Full Pool Of Eligible Stars For 2024 WWE Draft

As of this writing, we are mere hours away from the start of the 2024 WWE Draft, and while WWE had previously provided a handy list of rules, we now know, for the first time, which specific WWE talents will be eligible to be drafted — and when.

According to a list published on WWE's website, Friday's "WWE SmackDown," the first night of the draft, will have 30 total wrestlers available, spread among 20 total draft picks — The Bloodline (including Roman Reigns but sans Jimmy Uso, and with no mention of The Rock), Alpha Academy, The OC (without AJ Styles), and the teams of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn and Cedric Alexander and Ashantee "Thee" Adonis are apparently all being drafted as single units. Other available talent include Styles (on his own), Andrade, Bianca Belair, Bron Breakker, Ivar (no Erik or, interestingly, Valhalla), Jey Uso, LA Knight, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Seth Rollins (despite reports that he was taking some time off after WrestleMania alongside his wife, Becky Lynch, who won the World Women's Championship on this week's "Raw"), Sheamus, and Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, listed separately despite primarily acting as a tag team of late.

According to the rules WWE published, most champions are not eligible to be drafted, which is why the pool does not include Lynch, WWE Women's Champion Bayley, WWE Tag Team Champions A-Town Down Under, World Tag Team Champions The Awesome Truth, United States Champion Logan Paul, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, or Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.