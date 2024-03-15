Backstage Report On Brock Lesnar's WWE Status

Brock Lesnar's WWE future continues to be shrouded in mystery after being identified in the sex trafficking lawsuit filed against the company, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis. Lesnar was implicated as a former UFC Heavyweight Champion in active contract negotiations with WWE whom, according to Janel Grant's complaint, had been promised a sexual interaction with Ms. Grant upon re-signing. The Wall Street Journal later directly identified Lesnar as the described talent, and he was reportedly dropped from creative plans for WrestleMania season, which were supposed to conclude with a match against Intercontinental Champion Gunther at the "Show of Shows".

Writing an update on the matter in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that something had occurred behind the scenes at WWE which would indicate Lesnar's exile may not be set in stone. However, he said that there had been no current movement to bring Lesnar back to the company. It is important to note that the lawsuit has been filed against only WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis for their wrongdoing. While Lesnar is described to be on the periphery of the situation, and a wider symptom of the systemic exploitation alleged by Janel Grant, he was not named in her complaint.

As such, it's possible that WWE has simply taken steps to remove Lesnar from the public eye as a prophylactic measure while the suit is ongoing and further details are yet to come to light. This isn't the first time Lesnar was anecdotally referenced in sexual wrongdoing as a WWE star, with Terri Runnels recalling during the 2021 Dark Side of the Ring "Plane Ride from Hell" episode a time he had deliberately exposed himself to her in the locker room.