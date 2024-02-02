Brock Lesnar Reportedly Removed From WWE's Creative Plans, Including WrestleMania 40

Given his reported involvement in the recent lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon, it looks as if Brock Lesnar's career in professional wrestling could be coming to an end. It was suggested that former WWE employee Janel Grant was coerced into a sexual relationship with a roster member who was also a former UFC Heavyweight Champion, resulting in Lesnar being removed from the Royal Rumble event on January 27.

However it seems that being removed from the Royal Rumble isn't the end of it when it comes to Lesnar not being involved in WWE's plans, as Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported on X that the former WWE Champion has been removed from all the company's creative plans. Sapp also noted there were plans for Lesnar to face current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 40, but those have also been scrapped.

Dave Meltzer provided an update of his own in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, backing up Sapp's claims that WWE has no intention of using Lesnar at this time. Meltzer did note that due to how big of a star Lesnar is both in and out of wrestling, it might be foolish to believe his exile from the company would last forever, but Lesnar potentially missing out on WrestleMania 40 is a big step given that he has been so protected in WWE, both financially and creatively. If Lesnar was to be dropped from WWE creative plans permanently, it obviously means that he would not only miss this year's WrestleMania in Philadelphia, but next year's event, reportedly slated to take place in his hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. However, the WrestleMania 41 location is yet to be officially confirmed.