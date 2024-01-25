Report Names Brock Lesnar As WWE Star Mentioned In Vince McMahon Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

A bombshell was dropped on the wrestling world Thursday afternoon, after a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant, alleging that Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis engaged in sex trafficking made headlines. Among the allegations in the suit were that McMahon sexually abused and exploited Grant, trafficked her to other WWE employees, including Laurinaitis, and attempted to do so with "a former UFC Heavyweight Champion the company was actively trying to re-sign" in 2020.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the former UFC Heavyweight Champion in question is none other than long-time WWE star Brock Lesnar. According to the suit, Grant was instructed by McMahon to create "personalized sexual content" for Lesnar, referred to only as a "UFC and WWE star" in the lawsuit, in an attempt to sway Lesnar towards re-signing with WWE. Grant alleges Lesnar told McMahon that he enjoyed the content and that McMahon later told Grant that Lesnar re-signed with WWE, in part, so he could have sexual relations with Grant.

The suit further claims that McMahon gave Lesnar Grant's phone number in December, leading to Lesnar requesting that she send him more explicit content. Grant then alleges Lesnar told her he would like to set up a "play date" between the two of them, though the encounter would ultimately not take place due to a snowstorm "disrupting his [Lesnar's] travel plans." Grant alleges McMahon would attempt to traffic her to Lesnar one final time in March 2022, with McMahon once again telling her to send explicit photos to Lesnar. Ultimately, the suit alleges that a physical meeting between Lesnar and Grant never took place.

Lesnar has not commented on the matter at this time.