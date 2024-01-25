Lawsuit Accuses WWE's Vince McMahon & John Laurinaitis Of Sex Trafficking
It's arguably been the most newsworthy week in WWE history, after the promotion announced a 10-year, $5 billion deal with Netflix Tuesday, with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon front and center at the New York Stock Exchange. Now on Thursday, McMahon is front and center again, for all the wrong reasons.
The Wall Street Journal reports that McMahon has been sued by former WWE employee Janel Grant, who has accused McMahon of sex trafficking. The lawsuit, filed Thursday morning, further alleges that McMahon abused and sexually exploited her while he was still WWE's Chief Executive, that he coerced her into sexual relations with the "promise of career advancement," and would later traffic her to other men within WWE.
Grant, who signed an NDA with WWE in 2022, claims she first met McMahon in 2019 in the apartment building they both lived in. McMahon allegedly promised Grant work at WWE and proceeded to "shower her with gifts." The suit goes on to allege that McMahon pressured her into sexual activities in order to secure her a job. Grant was hired by WWE in June 2019 as "administration coordinator," a position McMahon allegedly created for her. She subsequently had little work to do, leading to other WWE employees complaining, and Grant believing her job was "unearned."
Further Details Of Lawsuit, Allegations
Grant further alleges that McMahon would send her sexually explicit messages, increased demands for sex, and began forcefully using "toys" during sex, injuring her. She also claims McMahon would share photos and videos of her with other WWE execs and wrestlers, and that he recruited others in WWE to have sex with her, including then WWE head of talent relations John Laurinaitis. The suit further alleges Grant's mental and physical health deteriorated, leading to McMahon sending her to what was described as a "celebrity doctor" in November, and later paying $20K for surgery.
The suit goes on to claim that Grant would be transferred to the talent-relations division in May 2021, leading to her working directly under Laurinanitis. Grant alleges that a month after the transfer, McMahon and Laurinaitis would lock her in an office, and took turns sexually assaulting her, followed by McMahon assaulting her again a week later.
The suit further claims that Grant would sign an NDA in January 2022, after McMahon told her his wife, Linda McMahon, had learned about their relationship. Nevertheless, McMahon would only pay $1 million of the agreement before ceasing making payments and continued his abuse through March 2022. Grant would also once again text explicit photos to the WWE star, but the two would still never meet.