Lawsuit Accuses WWE's Vince McMahon & John Laurinaitis Of Sex Trafficking

It's arguably been the most newsworthy week in WWE history, after the promotion announced a 10-year, $5 billion deal with Netflix Tuesday, with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon front and center at the New York Stock Exchange. Now on Thursday, McMahon is front and center again, for all the wrong reasons.

The Wall Street Journal reports that McMahon has been sued by former WWE employee Janel Grant, who has accused McMahon of sex trafficking. The lawsuit, filed Thursday morning, further alleges that McMahon abused and sexually exploited her while he was still WWE's Chief Executive, that he coerced her into sexual relations with the "promise of career advancement," and would later traffic her to other men within WWE.

Grant, who signed an NDA with WWE in 2022, claims she first met McMahon in 2019 in the apartment building they both lived in. McMahon allegedly promised Grant work at WWE and proceeded to "shower her with gifts." The suit goes on to allege that McMahon pressured her into sexual activities in order to secure her a job. Grant was hired by WWE in June 2019 as "administration coordinator," a position McMahon allegedly created for her. She subsequently had little work to do, leading to other WWE employees complaining, and Grant believing her job was "unearned."