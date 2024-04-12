Backstage Report On WWE Status Of Stars Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch

Following the exciting events of WrestleMania 40, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque proclaimed that the company had officially entered into a new era. A pair of top stars can't say the same, however, as they are reportedly expected to have a delayed entry in this new era.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will be taking time off the road following his back-to-back performances at WrestleMania 40. The exact duration of Rollins' hiatus is not yet known, although the hope, as of Monday, was that it would only last about four weeks (h/t Wrestling Observer Daily Update). Rollins last competed on night two of WrestleMania 40 as he unsuccessfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre. Rollins later appeared in the night's closing contest, making good on his promise of being Cody Rhodes' "shield" in his pursuit of capturing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Rollins' real-life counterpart Becky Lynch is also believed to be taking some off of WWE television. Lynch last wrestled in the opening contest of WrestleMania 40 night one. Much like Rollins, though, Lynch's efforts proved to be unsuccessful as she suffered a loss to WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. There is no word on how long Lynch may be away from television.

While there appears to be some answers regarding their imminent future in WWE, the long-term future of Rollins and Lynch still remains uncertain, as both their contracts are set to expire in June 2024.