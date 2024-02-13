Seth Rollins Teases Alliance With Cody Rhodes On WWE Raw, Offers To 'Be Your Shield'

Appearing on screen together for the first time since the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event, Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin'" Rollins seemed to set previous differences aside as Rhodes begins to plot his strategy against WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, and Rollins' former brother-in-arms, Roman Reigns.

With Rhodes acknowledging the WWE Universe for their efforts in what some might call the "We Want Cody" movement, following what sure seemed like his ceding his WrestleMania spot to The Rock on "WWE SmackDown" a couple of weeks ago, the crowd followed suit and the "We Want Cody" chants were in full force right away. And when Rhodes invoked The Rock's "Cody crybabies" line (and a couple of interesting Chicken McNugget references), the thousands in attendance — and maybe the millions at home? — followed suit with "Rocky sucks" chants en masse. But soon after, Rollins' music hit, and the former co-founding father of The Shield quickly made it known that he respected Rhodes' decision to challenge Reigns at WrestleMania.

From there, Rollins wanted it made clear that not only did he need to "finish the story," but he also needed some backup against Reigns, especially now with The Rock in the fold, especially alongside the rest of The Bloodline, which is precisely what cost Rhodes at WrestleMania last year. Declaring that the monster that Reigns is now has two heads, Rollins told Rhodes, "When it comes to fighting The Bloodline, when it comes to fighting The Rock, when it comes to fighting Roman Reigns, there is only one man who is uniquely suited to be your shield."