Why WWE WHW Title Holder Seth Rollins Calls WWE WrestleMania Kickoff Event 'Gross'
Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are confirmed to clash for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40, but concerns over the events leading up to Thursday's explosive Las Vegas press conference have been plentiful.
World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently spoke to "FOX News" and gave his opinion on several issues regarding the Rhodes-Reigns storyline.
"That's just what happens when powerful people exert their power, you know what I mean?" Rollins said. "They think they just do whatever they want and get away with it, and that sucks. That just sucks. I don't know any way to put it. Cody said it best: it's bull. And, I don't know. I don't know, man. Feels pretty gross to me."
Rollins has recently been seen pleading his case to Rhodes, in hopes of being chosen to face him at WrestleMania. He portrayed his title as a "workhorse championship," while Reigns' was called a "Hollywood" title. Rollins has been especially critical of Reigns in several aspects, from his chronic absence to his habitual reliance on outside interference.
"I've known Roman for a long time, he's one of the greatest to do it, but he don't do nothing by himself. Never has," Rollins claimed. "You know, I sold Cody on this title because I believe in this title, and I do believe that — because of Roman Reigns' lack of attendance, for lack of better terms — that this title is more prestigious," Rollins said. "But I understand where he's coming from. I never faulted him for wanting to finish the story that meant so much to him. So, I understand why he made a decision, and it is what it is, and that's his prerogative as the winner of the Royal Rumble."
Rollins speaks candidly about The Rock
Many fans have expressed concern over Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's involvement with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns' storyline. Rollins gave his opinions about the recently-appointed TKO Board of Directors member and his history of interfering with others' WrestleMania moments.
"I mean, the last time [The Rock] came around — I don't like Punk, but he did the same thing to Punk, kind of came in and took his main event," Rollins explained. "And did it two years in a row, in some not-so-memorable matches with John Cena. But, yeah, I mean, now coming back, he's on the Board of Directors, like — like I said, it feels like ... it feels gross. I don't like it.
"I feel like we gotta do something about it, I just don't know what that next step is going to be," Rollins concluded. "And if it's not going to be Triple H ... we're gonna have to take some matters into our own hands, and I don't know how that's going to look."
Paul "Triple H" Levesque condemned the power plays seen at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event on the December 9 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Levesque reminded all parties involved that he was the deciding factor in regard to how WrestleMania 40's main event would be organized. As of writing, Johnson has not been added to the match in any official capacity.