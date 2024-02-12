Why WWE WHW Title Holder Seth Rollins Calls WWE WrestleMania Kickoff Event 'Gross'

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are confirmed to clash for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40, but concerns over the events leading up to Thursday's explosive Las Vegas press conference have been plentiful.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently spoke to "FOX News" and gave his opinion on several issues regarding the Rhodes-Reigns storyline.

"That's just what happens when powerful people exert their power, you know what I mean?" Rollins said. "They think they just do whatever they want and get away with it, and that sucks. That just sucks. I don't know any way to put it. Cody said it best: it's bull. And, I don't know. I don't know, man. Feels pretty gross to me."

Rollins has recently been seen pleading his case to Rhodes, in hopes of being chosen to face him at WrestleMania. He portrayed his title as a "workhorse championship," while Reigns' was called a "Hollywood" title. Rollins has been especially critical of Reigns in several aspects, from his chronic absence to his habitual reliance on outside interference.

"I've known Roman for a long time, he's one of the greatest to do it, but he don't do nothing by himself. Never has," Rollins claimed. "You know, I sold Cody on this title because I believe in this title, and I do believe that — because of Roman Reigns' lack of attendance, for lack of better terms — that this title is more prestigious," Rollins said. "But I understand where he's coming from. I never faulted him for wanting to finish the story that meant so much to him. So, I understand why he made a decision, and it is what it is, and that's his prerogative as the winner of the Royal Rumble."