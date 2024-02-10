WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 2/9 - Triple H Appears, Number One Contenders Match And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on February 9, 2024, coming to you live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina!

Cody Rhodes had yet to make his decision about whether he would face Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship or Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after emerging victorious in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble last month. That was, until last night, when he officially chose "The Tribal Chief" during the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Show. He later not only encountered Reigns, but his cousin The Rock as well (who he had initially been willing to let challenge Reigns instead of himself) leading to a physical altercation between "The American Nightmare" and the latter man. In light of such, WWE CCO Triple H will be appearing on tonight's show.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor's next challengers for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship will be determined tonight, as #DIY goes head-to-head with Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne with the winning team receiving their match at WWE's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event later this month on February 24. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa beat Imperium, New Day, and The Creed Brothers on Monday to secure their spot in tonight's match while Bate and Dunne defeated Pretty Deadly, Legado del Fantasma, and LWO this past Friday.

Speaking of Elimination Chamber, the second participant in the Women's Elimination Chamber will be determined as Bianca Belair collides with Michin in a Qualifier Match. The winner will join Becky Lynch and four other competitors who have yet to be revealed.

Damage CTRL officially imploded last week after Bayley caught Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Women's World Champion IYO SKY talking about her behind her back and decided to challenge SKY for her title at WrestleMania, leading to a physical brawl. Tonight, she has something on her mind to share.

Additionally, Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and the aforementioned Rhodes are all advertised to be in town tonight per WWE's event page.