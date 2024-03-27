Becky Lynch Confirms Time Left On WWE Contract, Hasn't Been Approached With New Deal

From Mercedes Mone and Kazuchika Okada to Andrade El Idolo and Shawn Spears, 2024 has already been a big year for free agent signings across the wrestling world. And things might become a lot more interesting given what Becky Lynch is saying about her WWE contract status. During a recent appearance on the "MMA Hour" with Ariel Helwani, Lynch was asked if she is in the final year of her contract.

"Final two months," Lynch said, confirming previous reporting that her deal is up this summer. When Helwani asked if there had been contract renewal talks, Lynch replied, "Nobody's said nothing to me."

Lynch kept her cards close to her chest when asked if she was interested in signing a new deal and whether she was talking to other people, though she did allow that she doubts this year marks her last WrestleMania. She also said it's not common for WWE to allow talent deals to get so close to expiration without getting talks started, a change possibly resulting from the company's new TKO ownership. One question that did prompt a longer answer was when Helwani asked if Lynch was nervous or felt disrespected by the fact that WWE hasn't yet initiated contract talks.

"At this stage in the game ... I am so confident in my ability and my worth," she said. "Nah, I'm not worried."

Lynch will challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40 following her victory at the Elimination Chamber event in February. She remains one of just five women to have wrestled in the main event of the "Showcase of the Immortals," two of whom (Mone and Ronda Rousey) are no longer with the company.

