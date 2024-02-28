Shawn Spears Returns To WWE Following AEW Departure

A familiar face returned to "WWE NXT" on Tuesday night, albeit, with a new name from the last time he was in the promotion.

Shawn Spears, formerly known in the company as "The Perfect 10" Tye Dillinger, made his return on the show after he left AEW at the end of 2023. Spears appeared after the phrase "Truth will ultimately prevail but there is pain bringing it to light" appeared on the video screens while Ridge Holland was in the ring addressing the fans. He appeared behind Holland and bashed him with a chair before pulling back his hood to reveal his identity.

Spears announced in December that his time with AEW had come to an end, due to an amicable split between him and the company. Prior to the announcement, he hadn't been seen on TV since the Over Budget Charity Battle Royale during the pre-show for All Out. He had, however, according to Dave Meltzer, been portraying one of The Devil's masked henchmen before his departure. Spears put out a statement thanking AEW for his five years of growth and development and said it was a personal choice for him. He took time to focus on life away from the ring, as he and his wife, Cassie Lee (the former Peyton Royce in WWE) announced they were expecting their second child.