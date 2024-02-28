WWE NXT Live Coverage 2/27 - Carmelo Hayes & Ilja Dragunov Meet In The Ring, Heritage Cup Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on February 27, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Over the past few weeks, "NXT" Champion Ilja Dragunov has called out Carmelo Hayes looking to exact his revenge on him for turning his back on Trick Williams at "NXT" Vengeance Day. Dragunov agreed to grant Hayes the title shot he's been after next Tuesday during "NXT" Roadblock, so long as he meets him in the ring prior. Tonight, such will be coming to fruition.

Meta-Four's Noam Dar will be putting his "NXT" Heritage Cup on the line for the first time since January 30 as he defends against one member of the No Quarter Catch Crew. Meta-Four and No Quarter Catch Crew have encountered one another several times backstage over the past few weeks.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson made their shocking return to "NXT" last week, blindsiding Chase U and Nathan Frazer and Axiom with an attack following their Number One Contenders "NXT" Tag Team Championship match. Tonight, they will be competing in their first match on the brand since October 18, 2022 as they collide with Edris Enofe and Malik Blade.

Lexis King will be returning to competition tonight as he goes one-on-one with Von Wagner. King faced Oba Femi for the North American Championship last week, but he found himself involved in a physical altercation with Wagner's associate Mr. Stone and was ultimately unsuccessful in dethroning Femi.

Additionally, "NXT" Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria has something in store for Tatum Paxley after the latter kept her promise to stay backstage while the former defended her title last week. Elsewhere in the women's division, Kiana James will be taking on Kelani Jordan, and Dijak faces Luca Crusifino.