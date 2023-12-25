Video: Cassie Lee And AEW's Shawn Spears Have A Feel-Good Family Announcement

While many around the world celebrate Christmas and the New Year, Shawn Spears and Cassie Lee have an extra bit of news to celebrate this holiday season.

Spears and Lee took to Instagram to share a gender reveal video, announcing that Lee is expecting the couple's second child. "2024 our family is complete. Merry Christmas Eve," the couple wrote, as they dipped wine glasses into a white cake, scooping out the innards to reveal that they are having a boy. The couple had their first child, Austin Jay, in January.

A 21-year veteran who spent over a decade in WWE as Tye Dillinger before jumping to AEW in 2019, Spears has been active on the independent scene but hasn't wrestled for AEW since September's Over The Budget Battle Royal at AEW All Out. The former FCW Florida Tag Team Champion says that he's not sure how much longer he will be wrestling, but that he hopes to win a major singles title before he finally hangs up his boots, citing a picture of TNT Champion Brodie Lee and his sons as inspiration. He recently came close, challenging then AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus in July but was unsuccessful.

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Lee, known as Peyton Royce during her WWE tenure, hasn't wrestled since October, only wrestling for World Series Wrestling in Australia this year, after spending much of last year in Impact Wrestling, where she held the Knockouts Tag Team Championship alongside longtime tag team partner Jessie McKay.

Wrestling Inc. sends congratulations to the happy couple.