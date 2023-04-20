AEW's Shawn Spears Won't Wrestle Much Longer But Wants To Win Gold In A Major Company

Shawn Spears tasted defeat against Jack "Jungle Boy" Perry on last week's episode of "AEW Rampage" in his first match since returning to All Elite Wrestling last October following a brief absence from television. The 42-year-old has now provided a significant update regarding the future of his in-ring career after performing in only six matches for Tony Khan's promotion within the last 12 months.

"I don't want to do it much longer," Spears said on the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast. "Not because I'm being forced out or anything like that. Health-wise, I'm in very good shape."

Spears has yet to win a championship in any major promotion despite wrestling for over 21 years. The Canadian-born wrestler is looking to change that fact about his career and now has an added incentive. Spears explained that his favorite photo ever is an image of the late Brodie Lee holding the AEW TNT Championship with his two sons. The reason he adores it so much is that he feels the look on Lee's face is him realizing that it was a special moment. The former member of The Pinnacle revealed that he is jealous of that particular picture because Lee has that beautiful moment with his children. Spears disclosed that he wants to share that same kind of moment with his son after winning a major title for the first time; Spears and his wife Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce in WWE) welcomed their first child Austin Jay Arneill earlier this year.

