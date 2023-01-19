Shawn Spears And Cassie Lee Welcome First Child

AEW star Shawn Spears announced on Thursday that he and his wife former WWE and Impact Wrestling star Cassie Lee welcomed their first child on January 17.

Spears tweeted a photo of their newborn with the caption, "Austin Jay 💙 1/17/23."

Lee announced back in August that she was pregnant and in November, Spears revealed the baby's name while on "The Sessions" podcast with Renée Paquette.

Spears has not wrestled on All Elite Wrestling programming since partnering with FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) on the October 14 episode of "AEW Rampage." Spears has been with the company since 2019 when he appeared during AEW's first pay-per-view, Double Or Nothing. Before AEW, Spears wrestled in WWE as Tye Dillinger in his second stint with the company, which lasted from 2013 to 2019.

Lee was with WWE from April 2015 until she was released along with her tag team partner Jessica McKay in April 2021. They were known as The IIconics and their ring names were Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. The IIconics were a tag team until WWE broke them up in the 2020 WWE Draft.

After WWE, Lee and McKay went to Impact Wrestling where they rebranded themselves as The Ilnspiration. They were with the company until announcing their retirement last April. While in WWE, Lee and McKay held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship and in Impact, they held the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles.

Wrestling Inc. would like to congratulate Cassie Lee and Shawn Spears on the birth of their first child.