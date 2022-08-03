Former WWE and Impact Wrestling star Cassie Lee and her husband, AEW’s Shawn Spears, made a major announcement Wednesday: they are expecting their first child.

Lee posted a video on her Instagram account on Wednesday, showing the moment she revealed to Spears that she is pregnant. The video also included footage from a sonogram and a side view of Lee sporting a “baby bump”, which typically is not noticeable until the second trimester of pregnancy (between 12 and 20 weeks). Within the last week, Lee’s Instagram was still posting her modeling photos.

Spears has been away from AEW programming for months — his last match was a loss to Wardlow inside a steel cage on “Dynamite” this past May. Up until then, he had been aligned with MJF in The Pinnacle faction and during MJF’s feud against Wardlow.

Both Lee and Spears had lengthy tenures in WWE. Spears had a pair of stints in the company’s developmental system, with the second, more successful one beginning in 2013. As Tye Dillinger, Spears won over fans in “NXT” and earned himself a call-up to WWE’s main roster. After his momentum stalled, however, the company granted his request for a release from his contract in 2019. He quickly joined AEW and was part of that promotion’s first-ever pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, in 2019.

Lee signed a developmental contract with WWE in April 2015 alongside her longtime partner Jessica McKay. As Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, they formed a tag team that would become known as The IIconics. Together, they won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 35, but they were split up in the 2020 WWE Draft. They failed to find their footing as solo acts, and both were released in April 2021.

Lee and McKay eventually resurfaced in Impact Wrestling, where they rebranded their tag team as The IInspiration. They debuted at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view last October and won the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship from Havok and Rosemary that same night. However, The IInspiration announced their retirement from in-ring action and departures from Impact Wrestling last April. At the time, both women were looking to try their hand at acting. McKay was cast in the upcoming feature film The Charisma Killers and was attached to two other films in pre-production.

