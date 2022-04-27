The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) announced earlier today that they are indefinitely stepping away from in-ring action. The news was shared by the tag team and IMPACT Wrestling in a joint statement.

“We first want to thank Scott D’Amore and the entire IMPACT family,” The IInspiration said in the statement. “We have had such an amazing experience, working with the incredible IMPACT staff and roster. We will cherish these IMPACT memories forever. We are excited to start a new chapter in our lives and explore other opportunities that may come our way.”

The IInspiration made their IMPACT Wrestling debuts at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view last October. They defeated Decay’s Havok and Rosemary that same night to win the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

The IInspiration held the Knockouts Tag Titles until the Sacrifice pay-per-view last March and were dethroned by The Influence (Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood). Their final appearance for IMPACT was during the Countdown to Rebellion pre-show Saturday night where they lost a Knockouts Tag Title rematch to The Influence. The IInspiration did not appear at the IMPACT TV tapings the following day.

“The IInspiration have been a great part of IMPACT’s Knockouts roster and wonderful to work with,” IMPACT Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore said in the joint statement released Wednesday. “Cassie and Jessie are incredibly talented performers. Everyone at IMPACT wishes them every success in the future.”

Prior to arriving in IMPACT Wrestling, The IInspiration spent nearly seven years in WWE, where they worked as The IIconics. They won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35. WWE later split up their tag team. They were released by the company last April.

