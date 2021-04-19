As we’ve noted, WWE made budget cuts last Thursday and released 10 Superstars – Samoa Joe, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Mojo Rawley, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Wesley Blake, Billie Kay, Kalisto and Bo Dallas.

While specifics on each WWE departure have not been revealed, it was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that two of the departures came after complaints from the released wrestlers.

One of the released WWE talents was reportedly “pouting” over the fact that they were not used on the WrestleMania 37 card. Another talent reportedly complained about how they were being booked as well, or not being booked. While these two wrestlers were not named and the complaining may not be the main reasons they were released, it was noted that complaining certainly did not help their situations.

All wrestlers released this past Thursday are under a standard 90-day non-compete clause with WWE and are not free to sign with other promotions until Wednesday, July 14.

