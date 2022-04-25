Impact Wrestling held its TV tapings from the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, New York on April 24. Below are the full results courtesy of IMPACT Asylum:

* Tenille Dashwood defeated Gisele Shaw

* VBD, Heath and Rhino, and The Briscoes faced off in a promo, leading to a match between the Briscoes and Heath/Rhino.

* The Briscoes defeated Heath and Rhino

* Bhupinder Guijar defeated VSK. After the match, Shera came out and attacked VSK. Shera vs. Guijar is set for Under Siege.

* Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Bennett, and Taven) defeated the Motor City Machine Guns and Mike Bailey; the Bullet Club brawls with Honor No More after the match.

*Rosemary and Havok cut Taya Valkyrie when she’s cutting a promo. They go back and forth, and Deonna Purrazzo attacks Valkyrie.

* Rosemary and Havok defeated Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans.

* Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) defeated Moose to retain. After, Tomohiro Ishii stared down Alexander after the match.

* Tables Match: W. Morrissey defeated Brian Myers

* X-Division Championship: Ace Austin def. Rocky Romero. Austin vs. Trey Miguel is set for Impact Under Siege.

* Masha Slamovich defeated an unnamed talent

* BeyBlade defeated The Souljas. Honor No More brawled with the Bullet Club after the match.

* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Steve Maclin

*PCO defeated JONAH

