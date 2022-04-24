Impact Wrestling held its Rebellion pay-per-view Saturday night in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Below are the ongoing quick results:

Eddie Edwards defeated Chris Bey

Knockouts World Tag Team Championships

The Influence (Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood) (c) defeated The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay)

Steve Maclin defeated Jay White & Chris Sabin

AAA REINA DE REINAS CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Taya Valkyrie defeated Deonna Purrazzo (c)

