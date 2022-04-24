Impact Wrestling held its Rebellion pay-per-view Saturday night in Poughkeepsie, New York.
Below are the ongoing quick results:
Eddie Edwards defeated Chris Bey
Knockouts World Tag Team Championships
The Influence (Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood) (c) defeated The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay)
Steve Maclin defeated Jay White & Chris Sabin
AAA REINA DE REINAS CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
Taya Valkyrie defeated Deonna Purrazzo (c)
.@DashingChrisBey and @TheEddieEdwards are setting the tone for #REBELLION!#CountdownToRebellion pic.twitter.com/nOsuAJzpPe
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 23, 2022
The Influence is ready to defend their Knockouts World Tag Team Championships!@MadisonRayne @TenilleDashwood #CountdownToRebellion pic.twitter.com/FQ3ZfBSeq4
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 23, 2022
#ANDSTILL Knockouts Tag Team Champions@MadisonRayne @TenilleDashwood #CountdownToRebellion pic.twitter.com/WvsFnD1HCh
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 24, 2022
We’re kicking of #REBELLION with @JayWhiteNZ vs @SteveMaclin vs @SuperChrisSabin!#REBELLION pic.twitter.com/3cAvm5aYDx
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 24, 2022
Wicked Backbreaker from @SteveMaclin!#REBELLION pic.twitter.com/HMSKAHhKsY
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 24, 2022
.@SuperChrisSabin is on a roll!#REBELLION pic.twitter.com/WRuzqhmLka
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 24, 2022
.@thetayavalkyrie is back in @IMPACTWRESTLING!#REBELLION pic.twitter.com/QHQG466TuZ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 24, 2022
These two hate each other!@thetayavalkyrie @DeonnaPurrazzo #REBELLION pic.twitter.com/yZGUXAvulH
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 24, 2022
#ANDNEW Reina De Reinas Champion!@thetayavalkyrie #REBELLION pic.twitter.com/ttUW1DTecS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 24, 2022
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]