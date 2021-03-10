Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Tuesday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling’s own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for Impact:

Tonight will be Impact’s go-home show before Sacrifice, which is live this Saturday exclusively on Impact Plus!

** Before tonight’s show, TJP defeated Madman Fulton in a non-title match on Before The Impact! Later on tonight, Fulton’s cornerman and new No. 1 X-Division Contender, Ace Austin, will be in action against Chris Bey before his big match with TJP on Saturday. **

D’Lo Brown and Matt Striker welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! We kick things off with a preview of the Knockouts Tag Team Championship match for this Saturday, where tonight, one member of each team will face off in singles action!

Tasha Steelz (w/Kiera Hogan) vs. Jazz (w/Jordynne Grace)

Tasha Steelz starts to clap – taunting Jazz. Jazz throws Steelz over with a deep arm drag. Steelz gets back up. They both look for a collar and elbow tie-up. Steelz rolls out of the ring and talks it out with Kiera Hogan before sliding back into the ring. Steelz tries to get leverage with a side headlock. Jazz rolls it over, pinning Steelz’s shoulders on the mat for two. Jazz counters with a head scissors takedown. Steelz counters and returns the favor. Jazz breaks free. Steelz trips Jazz into the ropes with a jumping neckbreaker for two.

Steelz corners Jazz temporarily. Jazz rolls Steelz through for another near-fall. Steelz takes control of the match again with a nicely done Falcon Arron. Steelz goes for a single-leg pin. Jazz kicks out at two. Jazz finds her offense again with a massive pop-up powerbomb for two. Jazz steps over with her STF locked in on Steelz. Steelz lightly taps out. Jazz secures a win ahead of her tag team match this Saturday!

Winner: Jazz

Backstage: Gia Miller interviews ODB ahead of her Knockouts Championship match with Deonna Purrazzo. She is ready to reclaim her former championship. Susan interrupts her interview to issue a match. ODB is ready to face Purrazzo’s right-hand woman.

D’Lo Brown and Matt Striker run through what’s still to come on tonight’s show. They mention that Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore has a big announcement to make in regards to Rich Swann/Moose’s Impact World Championship match on Saturday.

Backstage: Trey Miguel talks to his trainee Sam Beale, who is now brainwashed by Sami Callihan. Baele says that Callihan told him that Miguel wouldn’t have the guts to challenge him tonight. Miguel is ready to prove Callihan wrong. He accepts his trainee’s match proposal.