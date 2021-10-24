The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) made their debut for Impact Wrestling at tonight’s Bound for Glory.
The former WWE stars went up against Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions Havok and Rosemary on the PPV. Lee and McKay were able to get the pinfall victory and become the new champions.
Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight’s show!
You can check out the title change in the images below:
.@CassieLee and @JessicaMcKay have ARRIVED at #BoundForGlory! pic.twitter.com/PDHvrsWrtB
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2021
Destructive double team by @FearHavok and @WeAreRosemary. #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/20ulWoZ0mK
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2021
AND NEW Knockouts Tag Team Champions – @JessicaMcKay and @CassieLee! #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/1MXfXvu7wI
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2021
THE IINSPIRATION ARE THE NEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS I’m so happy for @JessicaMcKay @CassieLee on their debut and becomes IINSPIRATION to all #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/vcvX0vpnCU
— RΔZVIR RΔI (@TheRazvirRai) October 24, 2021
alright i love them and are proud of them, but these gears… it’s serving peloton instructors
“you came to slay this peloton, let’s get some iinspiration for the day!” pic.twitter.com/yt4fxlH4wr
— lily👻 (@_allthingswomen) October 24, 2021