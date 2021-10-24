The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) made their debut for Impact Wrestling at tonight’s Bound for Glory.

The former WWE stars went up against Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions Havok and Rosemary on the PPV. Lee and McKay were able to get the pinfall victory and become the new champions.

