New details are emerging about The IInspiration’s (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) future plans. It comes after their announcement earlier this week that they are stepping away from in-ring action indefinitely.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the story going around last week’s IMPACT television tapings was that both women want to try acting. One of the women has already landed a new role since news of their departure from IMPACT Wrestling broke last Wednesday.

Writer/director/producer Michael Matteo Rossi announced Friday that Jessie McKay has been cast in his upcoming feature film The Charisma Killers. Matteo Rossi is listed as the director and producer.

The plot synopsis for The Charisma Killers on IMDB reads, “When the old mentor of 7 killers finds out he has terminal cancer, he gives them all an opportunity at his fortune to prove themselves for one night only to exact revenge.” Jessie McKay will play the role of “Swinger Wife”.

Jessie McKay is attached to two other films currently in pre-production: an action-adventure titled Maverick and a horror flick titled Prom Night.

Cassie Lee has yet to be attached to any acting roles. She has made it clear in the past that it is one of her goals.

“IM CHASING OTHER DREAMSSS *see pinned tweet* That’s all there is to it,” Lee tweeted Wednesday.

A tweet by Lee from February 2021 pinned to the top of her Twitter timeline states, “I’m gonna be the lead in a rom-com one day.”

The IInspiration spent nearly seven years in WWE, where they worked as The IIconics. They won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35. They were released by WWE last April.

The IInspiration made their IMPACT Wrestling debuts at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view last October. They defeated Decay’s Havok and Rosemary that same night to win the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Titles. They held the titles until the Sacrifice pay-per-view last March and were dethroned by The Influence (Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood).

