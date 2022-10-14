AEW Rampage Live Coverage (10/14) - The Pinnacle Vs. The Embassy, Ethan Page Vs. Isiah Kassidy, Blackpool Combat Club In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on October 14, 2022!

Shawn Spears and FTR of The Pinnacle will reunite to take on The Embassy's Brian Cage and Gates of Agony. This will be Spears' first match back since making his shocking return to the company this past Wednesday on "Dynamite" in his home country of Canada in order to help FTR, Wardlow and Samoa Joe take down The Embassy. Will he be able to take home the win in his first match back?

The Firm's Ethan Page (with Stokely Hathaway at ringside) will take on Isiah Kassidy (with mentor Matt Hardy and tag team partner Marq Quen in his corner) in a high stakes match. If Kassidy wins, then Private Party are officially free from The Firm's grasp to do as they please, but if he loses, then Hardy must become a member of The Firm. With so much on the line, who will come out on top?

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and former ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli of Blackpool Combat Club will face The Butcher and The Blade (with The Bunny in their corner) in tag team action. Butcher and Blade look to seek vengeance for their boss, RUSH, after the two men and Wheeler Yuta defeated him and Private Party in tag team action last week. Will they be able to do so?

"The Native Beast" Nyla Rose (with manager Vickie Guerrero and Marina Shafir by her side) will square off with Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay A.S. (with "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker in her corner) in single's action. Rose recently stole the TBS Championship from current titleholder Jade Cargill and has been calling it her own. Will the self-proclaimed 'new TBS Champion' be able to score the win?