AEW Rampage Live Coverage (04/14) - Jack Perry Vs. Shawn Spears, IWGP Tag Team Title Match, Taya Valkyrie Vs. Emi Sakura

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage" on April 14, 2023, coming to you from the UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at a special start time of 9:30 PM ET or immediately following tonight's NBA playoff game!

Aussie Open will be putting their newly earned IWGP Tag Team Championship on the line against Best Friends in what will be their first title defense. Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher dethroned YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Sakura Genesis pay-per-view last Saturday, marking their first time as titleholders.

Taya Valkyrie will be putting her ongoing issues with the undefeated Jade Cargill aside tonight as she is set to go one-on-one with Emi Sakura. Valkyrie has been vying for a shot at Cargill's TBS Championship as a result of Cargill's disapproval of her use of the Road to Valhalla finisher due to its similarity to Jaded.

Shawn Spears will be returning to an AEW ring tonight for the first time since teaming up with FTR to defeat The Embassy on the October 14 edition of "Rampage" as he collides with "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry. Perry has made his intentions of coming after MJF's AEW World Championship well-known over recent weeks, so he will surely have some extra motivation going into the bout.

Additionally, Jericho Appreciation Society's Jake Hager, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand Ang" Angelo Parker have something on their mind to share after attacking The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn following an eight man tag team match last week. Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnam Singh are also set for action.