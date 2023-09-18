Cassie Lee, Formerly WWE Superstar Peyton Royce, To Return To The Ring In October

Cassie Lee is returning to the ring after almost 18 months away. Her return is in part with the Australian wrestling promotion, World Series Wrestling, and its numerous Full Throttle shows in October. Her in-ring return date is scheduled for October 6, in Melbourne, Australia.

Lee is best known as former WWE Superstar Peyton Royce. She and former WWE Superstar Billie Kay (Jessie McKay) were known as the tag team, The IIconics. During their time together, they held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in 2019 from April to August. They captured the titles at WrestleMania 35 in a WWE Women's Tag Team Title Fatal Four Way match. WWE released Lee on April 15, 2021, due to budget cuts. Kay was also released on the same day.

After WWE, Lee along with Kay went to Impact Wrestling performing under the tag team name of The IInspiration. They captured tag team gold there too — The Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles. Their reign would last from October 2021 to March 2022.

Lee's last wrestling match was during the Impact Rebellion 2022 pre-show on April 23. She and Kay lost the match to then-Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions, The Influence (Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne). It's worth noting that the match was also the last one that Kay was in, too.

Lee is married to All Elite Wrestling star Shawn Spears. Spears' most recent AEW match was on September 3 during the "Zero Hour" part of the All Out pay-per-view. He took part in the Over Budget Charity Battle Royal, which ended up being won by "Hangman" Adam Page. Spears is also going to be part of the World Series Wrestling Full Throttle events.