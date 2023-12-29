Backstage Update On Shawn Spears' AEW Departure

Shawn Spears announced this week that his time with AEW has come to an end after an amicable split was made between him and the company. The "Perfect 10" hadn't been seen on AEW television since the pre-show for All Out, where he competed in the Over Budget Chairty Battle Royale. Or so people thought. That's because Dave Meltzer confirmed in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Spears had in fact been on television recently portraying one of The Devil's masked henchmen. It is unknown when that was or when his latest appearance took place, but Spears had been plugged into that role.

However, that won't be the case moving forward, as Spears is now focusing on life away from AEW, placing particular concentration on family. Spears and his wife Cassie Lee (known in WWE as Peyton Royce) recently announced they are expecting their second child, with them having already an 11-month-old. There was no ill-will between Spears and AEW though, as he put out a statement thanking the company, stating it had been a fantastic five years of growth and development for him.

Spears also revealed it was a personal choice for him to make that is best for him and his family, once again showcasing the importance that played on his decision. It now remains to be seen what he does next in wrestling, though he has been competing on the indies in recent months. Meanwhile, he also runs Flatbacks Wrestling school alongside former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze, which is going to continue.