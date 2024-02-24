Becky Lynch Outlasts The Field To Win WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Women's Match

In a match full of high spots from all its participants, Becky Lynch took advantage of a wild finish with Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan, pinning the latter after a Manhandle Slam to win the Women's Elimination Chamber match and earn her way into a Women's World Championship opportunity at WrestleMania 40.

With the match down to its final three competitors, Morgan looked to wrap things up, impressively countering a KOD from Belair into an impromptu Jawbreaker. Immediately thereafter, she was nearly victimized by a Manhandle Slam from Lynch but countered that into a Codebreaker. Belair then snatched Lynch up to attempt a KOD but as Lynch landed on her feet; Morgan rolled up a distracted Belair before taking Lynch's finisher, with "The Man" getting the pin.

Naomi was eliminated first in the match as an opportunistic Tiffany Stratton pinned her while she recovered from hitting a Sunset Flip Powerbomb on Morgan. Stratton had a fine showing in her first career Elimination Chamber match, highlighted by the Naomi elimination and a Swanton Bomb off the top of one of the pods to take out the field, but was taken out when Morgan broke up a Prettiest Moonsault Ever attempt and launched her off the ropes to eliminate her.

The match was Morgan's fifth career Elimination Chamber appearance, the most by any woman, but she came up just short in her quest to earn a shot at revenge on WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, who — if she can outlast Nia Jax later on — will now defend against Lynch in the first singles match between the two since a 2019 no contest finish on an episode of "NXT."