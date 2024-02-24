Tiffany Stratton Takes Out WWE Vet In Shocking Elimination Chamber Debut

Tiffany Stratton started off her first Elimination Chamber match with a shocking moment, after receiving a massive response from fans in Perth, Australia leading up to the event. The former "WWE NXT" Women's Champion had the first elimination in the women's Chamber match, eliminating Naomi. Naomi had the first big spot of the match and was the first to climb on top of a pod and hit a sunset powerbomb on Liv Morgan, but Stratton was able to capitalize and get the pin on the recently returned Naomi. Stratton was the first woman to enter the Chamber from an opening pod, going immediately for Naomi, utilizing her gymnastics background. Stratton was later eliminated in the match by Liv Morgan, with whom she had brawled on "WWE SmackDown" the night before.

Elimination Chamber marks the 24-year-old's second premium live event on the main roster. She was called up from "NXT" following her appearance in the Royal Rumble, where she entered at number 29. Stratton held the "NXT" Women's Championship for over 100 days, before dropping the title to Becky Lynch. Stratton made her WWE debut in the developmental brand in 2021.