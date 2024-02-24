WWE Elimination Chamber Live Coverage 2/24: Rhea Ripley Faces Nia Jax, Two Chamber Matches, More

Welcome to our WrestlingInc.com live WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 viewing party. Today's show comes from Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. Our live coverage officially starts at 5 a.m. ET. Please share coverage of today's viewing party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

The Road To WrestleMania heads to the land down under today as the WWE Elimination Chamber proves to be the final pit stop before WWE WrestleMania 40. The show is stacked with title matches and encounters that will all have an impact on the Grandest Stage Of Them All. The Kabuki Warriors will be defending their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the pre-show against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell, while Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate are challenging for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

There are two Elimination Chamber matches on this show, with the winner of each booking their place at WrestleMania 40. The winner of the men's match will go on to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, while the winner of the women's encounter will get to challenge for the Women's World Championship. Who will be walking into 'Mania with that title will also be determined tonight as Rhea Ripley defends her title against Nia Jax.

Finally, there will be a special version of The Grayson Waller Effect where the "WWE SmackDown" star will be joined by Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins as his guests as their issue with The Bloodline continues to boil over.

Here's what's in store for today:

WWE's Women's Tag Team Championship Match: The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell – Kickoff Match

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

