Mercedes Mone Makes Thunderous AEW Debut In Dynamite: Big Business Opening Segment

Mercedes Mone is officially All Elite, and "The CEO" has arrived in AEW.

Mone made her debut to open "AEW Dynamite: Big Business" in Boston, to raucous "CEO" chants from her hometown crowd. Mone thanked the crowd for having her back for the past two years and giving her the courage and strength to be there. She said she will be creating "so many moments" with the fans because every single fan is the reason she is now in AEW.

"If you only knew how much tonight means to me... how much wrestling means to me," Mone said. She also shouted out her childhood hero, Eddie Guerrero. She said he always gave her hope that she too could wrestle one day. She looked to the heavens in the middle of the ring and thanked him. Mone also mentioned leading a women's evolution, and that her dreams made her become the first-ever woman to main event a pay-per-view, in the same building "Dynamite" was being held in, TD Garden.

Mone said she has been watching "Dynamite" week after week, and she can't wait to tear it up with every woman in the locker room. Mone specifically called out Willow Nightingale, as the crowd booed, and said they have unfinished business. Mone suffered a serious ankle injury while facing Nightingale during the finals of the NJPW Strong Women's Championship tournament. The match's finish reportedly had to be changed on the fly, with Nightingale becoming the first ever NJPW Strong Women's Champion. It had been rumored for weeks that Mone would make her debut, and the rumors were fueled by AEW President Tony Khan branding the show "Big Business." Mone reportedly has been signed to the company since the beginning of 2024.