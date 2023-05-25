NJPW Issues Statement On Mercedes Mone's Injury

Mercedes Mone suffered an injury Sunday night during the finals of the NJPW Strong Women's Championship tournament, forcing the former WWE star to be carried to the back after the match. New Japan Pro-Wrestling has now issued a brief statement on the injury.

"During her match with Willow Nightingale in the main event of Resurgence May 21, Mercedes Moné sustained an injury to her right ankle. Moné underwent a thorough appraisal of her injury immediately after her match and began treatment. New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in wishing Moné a full and fast recovery."

The match's finish reportedly had to be changed on the fly, with AEW star Willow Nightingale becoming the first-ever NJPW Strong Women's Champion. A video package highlighting the match was shown last night on "AEW Dynamite," making it the first time the company has featured Mone in any capacity.

The severity of Mone's injury is not currently known, making it impossible to predict when the NJPW star could return to the ring. Mone is currently under contract with NJPW, signing an extension last month. Due to the company's partnership with All Elite Wrestling, it's possible Mone could have appeared at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door next month, but unless her injury is less serious than believed, that seems unlikely at this point.

Since returning to professional wrestling nearly six months ago, Mone has won and lost the IWGP Women's Championship, with memorable matches against the likes of KAIRI and Mayu Iwatani. The length of the star's contract with NJPW and STARDOM is unknown, but Mone recently referred to Japan as her home, seemingly pointing toward long-term aspirations in the country.