Mercedes Mone Appeared To Suffer Injury At NJPW Resurgence, Carried Out After Main Event

Mercedes Mone seemed to suffer an injury during her Strong Women's Championship against Willow Nightingale on Sunday night at NJPW's Resurgence pay-per-view. The former IWGP Women's Champion reportedly broke her ankle during the match, as per "PWInsider."

The former WWE star seems to have suffered the injury when she jumped to the floor from the rope and seemed to struggle with her right leg. Mone had to be carried to the back by NJPW staff after the title match. The match ended just a minute or so after Mone suffered the injury, with Nightingale landing two powerbombs to get the win.

Mone thanked the fans on social media after the match and promised to heal and get back better than ever.

Earlier in the night, Mone defeated CMLL's Stephanie Vaquer to qualify for the finals of the Strong Women's Championship but came up short against Nightingale in the final, which was the main event of Resurgence.

Her matches at Resurgence were the first time she was wrestling on American soil since NJPW Battle In The Valley in February 2023. On that night, the former WWE star defeated KAIRI to win the IWGP Women's Championship, which Mone eventually lost to Mayu Iwatani last month.

It remains to be seen how long Mone will be on the sidelines following her ankle injury, but Sunday's match at Resurgence won't be the last time NJPW fans will see Mone in the ring as she reportedly signed an extension on her contract with the Japanese company in April.